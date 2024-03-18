HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Authors Can Now Market Like Musicians On Spotify

Authors Can Now Market Like Musicians On Spotify

By | 18 Mar 2024

Spotify has revealed authors and publishers can now tease new releases on Countdown Pages, a feature that has previously been used by musicians including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, which allows fans to pre-save upcoming titles and have it show up in libraries once released.

It has a large countdown clock, which has a timer going down to the second.

Previously, Spotify audiobook listeners had to use premium streaming to save new releases, whereas other platforms including Audible allowed the user to purchase the title, and have it appear in a library upon release.

Combined with a promo page and countdown clock, this feature will allow authors to engage with fans more directly. It’s set to launch in mid-April.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Vinyl Record Sales To Be Used To Measure Inflation
Neil Young’s Music Coming Back To Spotify
Apple’s New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
Apple Goes After Spotify After Streaming Co Got Apple Fined $3 Billion By The EU
Spotify Adds Audiobook Subscription Tier
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kim Komando Reveals How To Know If Someone Is Reading Your Text Messages
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Classé Unveils New Delta Preamplifier
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Sony Pauses PlayStation VR2 Production
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Vinyl Record Sales To Be Used To Measure Inflation
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Logitech Stock Takes A Nose Dive After Another Senior Exec Quits
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kim Komando Reveals How To Know If Someone Is Reading Your Text Messages
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Any connected device you own can be used to spy on you, with many TVs coming with cameras that are...
Read More