Spotify has revealed authors and publishers can now tease new releases on Countdown Pages, a feature that has previously been used by musicians including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, which allows fans to pre-save upcoming titles and have it show up in libraries once released.

It has a large countdown clock, which has a timer going down to the second.

Previously, Spotify audiobook listeners had to use premium streaming to save new releases, whereas other platforms including Audible allowed the user to purchase the title, and have it appear in a library upon release.

Combined with a promo page and countdown clock, this feature will allow authors to engage with fans more directly. It’s set to launch in mid-April.