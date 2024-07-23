Nikon Australia will launch its debut Nikon Live experience in the country which will be held in Sydney from July 31 to August 4.

The five-day event located on 65 York Street will give attendees the opportunity to go hands-on with Nikon products, including the Z6III camera and the Z NIKKOR 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens. The company’s experts will be present to guide enthusiasts about the features of the new products.

Nikon will also host a series of free and ticketed workshops and sessions led by creatives in the industry such as Rocco Ancora, Matty Smith, Julia Trotti, Wes Nel, Will Eades and Forough Yavari.

The workshops will focus on content creation skills, techniques and styles. There will also be a keynote from Ray Collins.

On the first day, Rocco Ancora will hold a wedding photography masterclass and give attendees insights into the Nikon Z series with hands-on demonstrations and a live shoot featuring models.

Among the second day’s workshops, watch out for Wes Nel’s evening session where he will showcase the Nikon Z6III’s capabilities focusing on autofocus, tracking, and low-light performance.

Days four and five will have workshops themed on nature photography and fine art portraiture. On the final day of the event, Nikon Ambassador Matty Smith will share his experiences from expeditions and collaborations with the BBC and National Geographic while talking about underwater shooting and will give attendees a hands-on look at his Nikon and dive equipment.

Registrations for the event are open on Nikon Australia’s website.