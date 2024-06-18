HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia’s Espresso Displays Signs JB Hi-Fi As Retail Partner

Australia’s Espresso Displays Signs JB Hi-Fi As Retail Partner

By | 18 Jun 2024
Espresso 15 and Espresso 17 Pro

Australian home-grown touchscreen portable display brand, Espresso Displays, has signed a trans-Tasman retail partnership with JB Hi-Fi.

The deal will see its products deployed at more than 100 JB Hi-Fi stores across Australia and New Zealand, and a presence on JB Hi-Fi’s website too.

The partnership which has already commenced this month will initially result in the Espresso Display 15 and Espresso 17 Pro making its way to the retailer’s stores. Both the displays are crafted from a single sheet of aluminium each and are compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops.

Espresso Displays was founded by a group of friends in Sydney, where it is currently headquartered, shortly before the pandemic began. The company aim was to cater to the premium and portable touchscreen display market and build displays that can be powered directly from a laptop through a single USB-C cable.

“JB Hi-Fi is an Australian retail icon trusted by so many households and people know they will get the best range of innovative tech to suit their needs,” said Espresso Displays co-founder and CEO Will Scuderi.

“As one of few local tech brands making hardware, we now have the ability to reach more Australians and offer the opportunity to get their hands on our products.”

Espresso 15 and Espresso 17 Pro

Cameron Trainor, managing Director of JB Hi-Fi Australia, added, “We’re delighted to partner with Espresso Display as another example of JB Hi-Fi’s commitment to help our customers with the latest in consumer electronics and technology.”

The Espresso Display 17 Pro 17.3-inch 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor is available at JB Hi-Fi for A$1,250, while the Espresso Display 15T 15.6-inch full HD Portable Touchscreen Monitor retails for A$749.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Pentax 17
Half-Frame Roll Film Fixed-Lens Pentax 17 Camera Launched
Roll Out Of Apple Intelligence Features To Stretch Into 2025
Meta AI (Image: Sourced from Meta Newsroom)
EU Continues To Block Meta’s AI Chatbot Despite Oz Permitting It
Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed
Bapcor (Image: Sourced from Bapcor website)
Bain Makes $1.83 Billion Offer For Struggling Oz Auto Parts Business Bapcor
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New LG TV’s Are Also Mirrors That Capture Data On Owners As Adobe Faces Wrath Over Their T&C’s
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
Apple Bending to Please Automakers With Next-Gen Of CarPlay
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
Pentax 17
Half-Frame Roll Film Fixed-Lens Pentax 17 Camera Launched
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Be Exclusively Powered By Snapdragon Chips
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
Are Australia’s News Organisations Set To Clash With Big Tech Once Again?
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New LG TV’s Are Also Mirrors That Capture Data On Owners As Adobe Faces Wrath Over Their T&C’s
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Adobe is being taken to Court by the US Government because of their questionable terms and conditions, Sonos is back...
Read More