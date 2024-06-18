Australian home-grown touchscreen portable display brand, Espresso Displays, has signed a trans-Tasman retail partnership with JB Hi-Fi.

The deal will see its products deployed at more than 100 JB Hi-Fi stores across Australia and New Zealand, and a presence on JB Hi-Fi’s website too.

The partnership which has already commenced this month will initially result in the Espresso Display 15 and Espresso 17 Pro making its way to the retailer’s stores. Both the displays are crafted from a single sheet of aluminium each and are compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops.

Espresso Displays was founded by a group of friends in Sydney, where it is currently headquartered, shortly before the pandemic began. The company aim was to cater to the premium and portable touchscreen display market and build displays that can be powered directly from a laptop through a single USB-C cable.

“JB Hi-Fi is an Australian retail icon trusted by so many households and people know they will get the best range of innovative tech to suit their needs,” said Espresso Displays co-founder and CEO Will Scuderi.

“As one of few local tech brands making hardware, we now have the ability to reach more Australians and offer the opportunity to get their hands on our products.”

Cameron Trainor, managing Director of JB Hi-Fi Australia, added, “We’re delighted to partner with Espresso Display as another example of JB Hi-Fi’s commitment to help our customers with the latest in consumer electronics and technology.”

The Espresso Display 17 Pro 17.3-inch 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor is available at JB Hi-Fi for A$1,250, while the Espresso Display 15T 15.6-inch full HD Portable Touchscreen Monitor retails for A$749.