Home > Latest News > Australians Miss Out On Amazon Free Book Deal

Australians Miss Out On Amazon Free Book Deal

By | 20 Nov 2024

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will now have access to free Audible audiobooks, as the company responds to Spotify’s move to give subscribers 15 hours of free monthly audiobook listening time.

The Amazon deal, however, is limited to subscribers in the US, UK and Canada, who will have access to over one million audiobooks.

Australians, who pay $12.99 a month for Amazon’s music streaming service, and $16.45 a month for Audible, are not included in the promotion.

 

Amazon Music Audible.

“Starting today, Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan subscribers, and primary account holders to the family plan, can listen to one audiobook at a time – of any length – per month with their subscription,” Amazon says.

The company says customers can continue listening to their monthly title after the next billing cycle begins, or select a new one. 

Amazon Music claims to have a library of more than 100 million songs in HD audio, and streams podcasts ad-free.

In October 2022 Apple Music said it had hit the 100 million song mark. Spotify claims about the same number of songs.

 

Spotify audiobooks deal.

 

Spotify’s free 15 hours per month of audiobook listening time is available to Premium Individual subscribers ($13.99 monthly), and Duo ($19.99) and Family plan ($23.99) managers only, so not every gets to feel the love.

The company notes in the fine print that “any audiobooks made available for consumption as part of a Paid Subscription may not be the same audiobooks as are made available for direct purchase on Spotify”.

It claims to have more than 375,000 audiobook titles.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
US Congress Wants To Know Why Amazon Is Getting So Cosy With TikTok
Amazon Cooking Up Smart Glasses For Delivery Drivers
Amazon Stock Climbs To Record Highs After US Election
Premium Audio Company Brands Get Big Update for Amazon Music, Tidal, and Dirac
New AI Version Of Alexa Delayed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Reveals Early Release Schedule For Android 16
Latest News
/
November 20, 2024
/
Sony A1 II
Sony’s New A1 II Camera Has A Dedicated AI Processor
Latest News
/
November 20, 2024
/
Sony Considers Buying ‘Elden Ring’ Publisher Kadokawa
Latest News
/
November 20, 2024
/
MS Flight Simulator Crash Leaves Gamers Seething
Latest News
/
November 20, 2024
/
Huawei AI Chip Development Plans Impacted By Sanctions
Latest News
/
November 20, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Reveals Early Release Schedule For Android 16
Latest News
/
November 20, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Somebody has cranked up the treadmill speed at Google, with the company revealing it plans to release Android 16 in...
Read More