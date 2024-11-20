Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will now have access to free Audible audiobooks, as the company responds to Spotify’s move to give subscribers 15 hours of free monthly audiobook listening time.

The Amazon deal, however, is limited to subscribers in the US, UK and Canada, who will have access to over one million audiobooks.

Australians, who pay $12.99 a month for Amazon’s music streaming service, and $16.45 a month for Audible, are not included in the promotion.

“Starting today, Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan subscribers, and primary account holders to the family plan, can listen to one audiobook at a time – of any length – per month with their subscription,” Amazon says.

The company says customers can continue listening to their monthly title after the next billing cycle begins, or select a new one.

Amazon Music claims to have a library of more than 100 million songs in HD audio, and streams podcasts ad-free.

In October 2022 Apple Music said it had hit the 100 million song mark. Spotify claims about the same number of songs.

Spotify’s free 15 hours per month of audiobook listening time is available to Premium Individual subscribers ($13.99 monthly), and Duo ($19.99) and Family plan ($23.99) managers only, so not every gets to feel the love.

The company notes in the fine print that “any audiobooks made available for consumption as part of a Paid Subscription may not be the same audiobooks as are made available for direct purchase on Spotify”.

It claims to have more than 375,000 audiobook titles.