Streaming video-on-demand services are responsible for the majority of premium video viewed in Australia, according to a new report.

The Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics report, from Media Partners Asia, showed that streaming video-on-demand drove 70 per cent of video streaming in the Australian market, with broadcast video-of-demand making up the remaining 30 per cent.

Overall, Aussies streamed 24 billion millions of video in the first eight months of 2022.

This study excludes YouTube, TikTok, live streams, and gaming streams, as these aren’t considered to be ‘premium’ video services.

SVOD subscriptions reached 22.1 million by the end of August, adding 2.7 million since August 2021.

Netflix is still the most popular, with a 30 per cent share of subscribers. Disney+ and Amazon Prime both compete for second place, with 17 per cent each, while Foxtel, including Kayo, Binge and Foxtel Now, holds 12 per cent.

“As the Australian SVOD market matures, platforms are increasingly focused on monetisation,” explains Media Partners Asia’s executive director, Vivek Couto.

“Netflix, Binge, Kayo and Stan have all raised prices over the past year and lower-cost, ad-supported tiers are expected from Netflix, Disney+ and potentially Amazon as platforms look to unlock new revenue streams.

“Competition for first-window English dramas is high as major studios Disney and Paramount have ceased or limited licensing, placing pressure on local GE platforms Stan and Binge to secure popular dramas, while Stan and Foxtel’s Kayo continues to leverage key sports to drive ARPUs.”