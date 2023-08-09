The Australian Share Market/ASX (Australian Securities Exchange) rose minimally in mixed trading, while investors keep waiting for key inflation data from the US and China, and financial sectors are showing positive support to CBA’s results, which outweighs negative reactions to Suncorp’s results.

CBA added 2.1% while Suncorp fell 2.5% after the 2023 financial reports, while James Hardie gained around 2% while brokers upgrade.

In other news, WiseTech and Xero lifted the tech sector, and Health Care became the main drag with CSL falling 0.8%.