HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify

Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify

By | 30 Jul 2024

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has announced a partnership with Shopify, a commerce platform that allows retailers of any size the opportunity to sell online, in-store, wholesale or through social-commerce.

Shopify’s latest partnership with ARA is focused on delivering commerce trends and insights to Australian retailers.

Shopify is reported to power more than 25 per cent of online commerce in Australia. Recently, the Canadian headquartered company passed the $1 trillion (A$1.53 trillion) in lifetime gross merchandise value (GMV).

The platform is reported to power several businesses, with customers including JB Hi-Fi, LSKD, Toys R Us and July.

Shopify (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)

Shopify (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)

Managing Director of Shopify APAC and Japan, Shaun Broughton, says the platform’s scale in Australia gives it a significant insights into the country’s retail landscape to help businesses.

“Shopify brings every aspect of commerce together under one roof. This unified approach helps retailers consolidate their data in one place, from operations to sales management, and managing payments in digital and physical locations.

“By partnering with the ARA, Shopify will share local retail insights to help Australian businesses make data-driven decisions.

“There couldn’t be a better time for businesses to embrace data and insights to power advanced conversion, customisation and automation.”

The first initiative between Shopify and the ARA is the Australian Retail Report 2024, conducted with industry research firm YouGov.

Surveying 1000 Australian consumers and more than 200 senior business leaders, the report reveals how retailers can invest in today’s economy.

The report finds that the majority (99 per cent) of retailers are investing in customer experience over the next 12 months. It also examines new consumer spending habits influenced by the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re seeing a change in spending habits from shoppers, which means this is the time for retailers to stand out when it comes to their customer experience offering. Through this research with Shopify, the ARA is ensuring retailers have the information they need to make decisions that are right for their businesses,” said ARA CEO Paul Zahra.

In May, the ARA and the National Retail Association (NRA), two peak retail bodies in the country, announced plans for a proposed merger. Once approved by their respective members, it will create a single unified body representing the A$420 billion sector.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Technology Key To Costco Growth
Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Kemps Creek,Western Sydney.
Amazon Australia Adds Over A Million Customers
TikTok Collecting Users’ Views On Religion, Abortion And Gun Control
Shanghai Launch Tipped For New Lenovo Mini
Apple Maps
Web Version of Apple Maps Offers New Way Of Getting From Here To There
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Legal Woes Mount At Super Retail Group As Company Hauled To Federal Court
Latest News
/
July 30, 2024
/
D-Link DSL-X3052E AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 VDSL2/ ADSL2+ Modem Router with VoIP
D-Link Launches New Wi-Fi 6 Modem Router With VoIP In Australia
Latest News
/
July 30, 2024
/
Intel Patch For CPU Crashes Coming Mid-August
Latest News
/
July 30, 2024
/
TDK
TDK’s Share Price Skyrockets On New Wearables AI Battery
Latest News
/
July 30, 2024
/
Westpac And Optus Partner On Anti-Scam App Feature  
Latest News
/
July 30, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Legal Woes Mount At Super Retail Group As Company Hauled To Federal Court
Latest News
/
July 30, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Rebecca Farrell, the former legal head at Super Retail Group, has dragged the retail giant, its chairwoman and chief executive...
Read More