The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has announced a partnership with Shopify, a commerce platform that allows retailers of any size the opportunity to sell online, in-store, wholesale or through social-commerce.

Shopify’s latest partnership with ARA is focused on delivering commerce trends and insights to Australian retailers.

Shopify is reported to power more than 25 per cent of online commerce in Australia. Recently, the Canadian headquartered company passed the $1 trillion (A$1.53 trillion) in lifetime gross merchandise value (GMV).

The platform is reported to power several businesses, with customers including JB Hi-Fi, LSKD, Toys R Us and July.

Managing Director of Shopify APAC and Japan, Shaun Broughton, says the platform’s scale in Australia gives it a significant insights into the country’s retail landscape to help businesses.

“Shopify brings every aspect of commerce together under one roof. This unified approach helps retailers consolidate their data in one place, from operations to sales management, and managing payments in digital and physical locations.

“By partnering with the ARA, Shopify will share local retail insights to help Australian businesses make data-driven decisions.

“There couldn’t be a better time for businesses to embrace data and insights to power advanced conversion, customisation and automation.”

The first initiative between Shopify and the ARA is the Australian Retail Report 2024, conducted with industry research firm YouGov.

Surveying 1000 Australian consumers and more than 200 senior business leaders, the report reveals how retailers can invest in today’s economy.

The report finds that the majority (99 per cent) of retailers are investing in customer experience over the next 12 months. It also examines new consumer spending habits influenced by the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re seeing a change in spending habits from shoppers, which means this is the time for retailers to stand out when it comes to their customer experience offering. Through this research with Shopify, the ARA is ensuring retailers have the information they need to make decisions that are right for their businesses,” said ARA CEO Paul Zahra.

In May, the ARA and the National Retail Association (NRA), two peak retail bodies in the country, announced plans for a proposed merger. Once approved by their respective members, it will create a single unified body representing the A$420 billion sector.