Asus has launched its newest handheld gaming PC, the ROG Ally X, and it’s already up for pre-orders in Australia.

Before we get to the price and where you can get one in Oz, we’ll run through a couple of key specs.

To begin, note that this model isn’t really a successor to last year’s ROG Ally, but instead an upgrade on it.

A major improvement with the ROG Ally X is a bigger battery – Asus has gone from 40Wh found on last year’s ROG Ally to 80Wh on the new model.

Also, the Ally X now has improved storage and memory. It is now offered with 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage from 512GB of the original model.

Memory meanwhile has been upgraded from 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 to 24GB 7500MHz LPDDR5 in the new device.

Asus has also tweaked the internal cooling system. The ROG Ally X uses new fans, which are slimmer but reportedly still offers a 10 per cent increase in airflow.

The new design moves air towards the display as well, which keeps it cool while gaming.

The position of the microSD card slot which tended to malfunction on the original model due to its proximity to the exhaust vent, has also been moved.

The exterior has been redesigned – think gentler curves, deeper handgrips and an adjustment on the position of the joysticks and controls. The D-pad has been redesigned and the fingerprint sensor at the top is now caved-in. The back buttons have been made smaller as well.

The ROG Ally X’s connectivity options swaps out the combination USB-C + ROG XG Mobile Interface connector for dual USB-C ports – a Thunderbolt 4 and the USB 3.2 Gen 2.

There has been a trade-off to all these changes. The ROG Ally X now weighs 678g which is 68g or approximately 10 per cent heavier than the original.

Specs which have been carried over from the original include the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip as the original and the same 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS LCD with AMD FreeSync Premium. The speakers are the same, as is the 65W charger in the box.

The software though has been updated with a newer version of Asus Armoury Crate SE, which will also be available on last year’s model, but it’s still running on Windows 11 Home.

In Australia, the ROG Ally costs A$1,599 and shipments of the device will begin on July 22. Pre-orders are already live at JB Hi-Fi and the Asus e-shop.

The new device is around A$300 above last year’s model, but Asus is hoping that it’s packed the new device with enough upgrades to entice gamers to pay the additional amount for it. A sweetener for the deal may be that the new device comes with a three-month Game Pass subscription.