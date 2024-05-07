HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Australia Toughens Laws To Increase Awareness About Toppling Furniture & TVs

By | 7 May 2024
Furniture (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)

According to a statement by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, furniture suppliers will be required to provide safety warnings to consumers about the dangers of toppling furniture hazards.

This move follows action by the Assistant Treasurer, Stephen Jones, to make a new information standard for toppling furniture on May 3, 2024, following a recommendation by the ACCC.

The standard requires suppliers to provide safety warnings and advice about how to reduce toppling furniture incidents to consumers before, during and after purchasing furniture.

The toppling furniture information standard will require suppliers to attach a permanent warning label to furniture; include safety information and advice about anchoring furniture in manuals and assembly instructions; and provide warnings about the hazards of toppling furniture in furniture stores and online.

The standard will apply to chests of drawers, wardrobes, bookcases, hall tables, display cabinets, buffets and sideboards with a height of 686mm or more, and entertainment units of any height.

Suppliers will have a 12-month transition period to implement the new information and labelling requirements.

Furniture (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)

The ACCC is preparing guidance for furniture suppliers about the new information standard and will engage with the furniture industry during the 12-month transition period.

The ACCC has warned that post the transition period, supplying a product that then fails to comply with the information standard will contradict Australian Consumer Law and may expose a business or individual to potential enforcement action by the ACCC.

The maximum financial penalties for businesses are either A$50 million; or three times the value of the “reasonably attributable” benefit obtained from the conduct, if the court can determine this; or if a court cannot determine the benefit, 30 per cent of adjusted turnover during the breach period – whichever of the three is the greatest.

The maximum financial penalty for individuals is A$2.5 million.

The ACCC noted that since 2000, 28 people, including 17 children under five, have died in Australia from toppling furniture, and each year more than 900 Australians suffer injuries requiring medical assistance from toppling furniture.

“A mandatory information standard is a critical step towards reducing the injuries and deaths involving toppling furniture,” said ACCC Deputy Chair Mick Keogh.

“The new information standard will help increase awareness about toppling furniture risks, including by warning consumers to securely anchor furniture to prevent furniture tip overs.”



