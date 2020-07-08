HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Australia Gets Its First Vertical Flipping TV – The Sero

Australia Gets Its First Vertical Flipping TV – The Sero

8 Jul 2020
Samsung’s vertical flipping TV – The Sero – is now available in Australia for a recommended retail price of $2,199.

The TV automatically rotates the screen between horizontal and vertical depending on what you’re watching. For example, content that is shot on a smartphone, such as Instagram TV and TikTok, is best viewed with The Sero in vertical.

Screen mirroring with a smartphone is available on Android 6.0 and iOS 10 and above.

As a QLED (Quantum Dot) 4K TV, The Sero delivers a world of immersive colours and contrast in all lighting conditions. In terms of sound, The Sero has a built-in 4.1 channel 60W audio system for immersive audio with deep bass levels.

The Sero

The Sero is also a Smart TV, integrating with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV, Google Play, Kayo, Foxtel Now, Stan, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, 7Plus, 9Now, 10Play, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2.

Like other Samsung lifestyle TVs, this model also offers the popular Ambient Mode +, which makes your TV look like a work of art when it’s not in use. Users can choose to showcase display art, photos, the time, weather, or a picture of your wall so that your TV blends in seamlessly.

The Sero can be purchased from Samsung.com/au.

Read More