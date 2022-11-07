HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Austrac’s PayPal Probe Likely To Avoid Courts

Austrac’s PayPal Probe Likely To Avoid Courts

By | 7 Nov 2022

Austrac is nearing the final stages of a probe into whether PayPal Australia complied with compulsory reporting obligations.

The financial crimes regulator has been investigating if PayPal Australia breached laws involving the compulsory reporting of all funds transferred in and out of the country, part of Austrac’s focus on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

“Austrac is nearing completion of our enforcement investigation into PayPal,” Nicole Rose confirmed over the weekend.

“It is our strong expectation it will be concluded in the coming months.”

Austrac’s probe began in September, 2020, amid reports of over 300 million instances of breach.

The Australian quotes “sources close to the matter”, who say Austrac will most likely avoid court action and instead enter an enforceable undertaking with the payment giant.

“We continue to work closely with Austrac on this matter. It would not be appropriate to comment any further at this stage,” a PayPal spokesperson said.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Shopify Takes On Aussie Banks With Lending Push
PayPal Wades Further Into ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Market
PayPal Begins Staff Cuts, Laying Off Dozens
PayPal Braces Investors For Slow Year
PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Suspend Russian Operations
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Telstra, TPG Give ACCC Power To Kill Network Sharing Deal
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Medibank Won’t Pay Ransom, Breaches Hit 9.7M
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Samsung S23 Series To Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Application
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Musk Fires Twitter’s Entire OZ Workforce
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has announced the launch of an 8K gaming monitor in a brief teaser. The ultra-wide Odyssey Neo G9 will...
Read More