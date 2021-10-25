Australian workers’ sense of technology mastery has accelerated, with 65 per cent of employees considering themselves either experts or proficient with digital technology, according to a survey by Gartner.

“Digital workers seized the opportunity to improve their mastery of technology during the pandemic,” said Gavin Tay, research vice president and Gartner Fellow.

“They demonstrated adaptability and resourcefulness, became more autonomous in solving digital problems and felt more productive.

“Australian workers intend to seize the flexibility that 2020 gave them and turn it to their benefit.”

Gartner surveyed 10,080 full-time employees at organisations with 100 or more employees, including 919 in Australia, to better understand workers’ technology and workplace experiences and attitudes.

Although 31 per cent of workers said they are still developing knowledge, that percentage has decreased as the pandemic forced organisations into a digital work reality.

Figure 1: Proficiency with Digital Technology for Work Purposes (Australia)

Source: Gartner (October 2021)

Flexible Work Supports Increased Productivity

When asked to select reasons for improved productivity, 42 per cent said flexible work hours.

The next most common reasons for any productivity improvement were availability of new technology or devices (23 per cent), and changes in their physical space or location, such as fewer distractions and less socialising with co-workers (23 per cent).

Questions still linger among executives regarding the impact of remote work on productivity, however, more than one-third (34 per cent) of Australians reported that they have been more productive since the start of the pandemic.

Only 20 per cent of Australian respondents said they were less productive since January 2020, and 46 per cent felt their productivity remained the same.

Connectivity issues were the most selected reason for decrease in productivity (26 per cent) followed by more time spent in meetings (23%) and lack of the needed technology or technical know-how (23 per cent).

Employee Monitoring Deemed Unacceptable

Australian workers are disinclined to approve of any method of digital surveillance to a notable degree, according to the research. Of workers surveyed, 20 per cent said no form of monitoring is acceptable.

Measuring task outcomes and frequent worker-manager check-in meetings are the most acceptable means of monitoring.

“Employers may monitor worker activities broadly, but should avoid using monitoring software,” said Tay.

“They should also align any surveillance to existing consents, prioritise health and safety and follow notification rules.”

Co-working More Popular in Australia

One-third of Australians said they would prefer to work from a combination of locations.

When asked to indicate what proportion of time they work from various locations, Australian respondents worked on average of 21 per cent of the time in shared or co-working offices, higher than the 13 per cent average across all countries surveyed, and significantly more than Japan (2 per cent) and Germany (4.5 per cent ).

Only 12 per cent said they would prefer to work at the company office all the time, while 14 per cent said they prefer to only work from home.

Looking ahead, 57 per cent of Australian workers said they wish to work three or more days remotely each week.

Australians Prefer to Call IT for Help

In 2021, the variety of ways to solve digital challenges boomed. However, the survey found that the number one preference for Australians is still to call internal IT support and speak to a live person to help resolve technical issues (top choice for 20 per cent of Australian respondents and 46 per cent ranked it in the top three). Respondents in other countries were more likely to look for an answer on the internet or ask a coworker.

“Digital proficiency becomes even more essential for productivity when working remotely,” said Tay.

“CIOs should extend worker-to-worker lateral mentoring and training to ensure that no employees are left behind as technology mastery becomes the expectation.”

Tay discussed the Australian findings from the Gartner 2021 Digital Worker Experience Survey during Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021, which is taking place virtually in the APAC region this week.

The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 among 10,080 full-time employees at organisations with 100 or more employees in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific.

