HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Aussie-Owned Music Platform Snares $42M Raising

Aussie-Owned Music Platform Snares $42M Raising

By | 25 Aug 2020
,

Aussie owned online music platform, Songtradr, has reportedly closed a $42 million capital raising, with the support of Rich Listers increasing talk of a future ASX listing.

Disclosed in an exclusive AFR report, participants included the St Baker family office, joining backers such as Tech Global boss and Rich Lister, Richard White.

Songtradr aids independent artists to facilitate links to brands and content providers, increasing the chance of monetisation via TV and advertising placement.

Royalties are also facilitated via streaming platforms such as Spotify.

Songtradr’s diversified model also manages select licences for notable rights holders.

The company is reportedly seeking to etch a tech team in Australia, and is operating out of an office in Northern Ireland.

Raised funds are said to be used for organic growth, product development and complementary strategic acquisitions.

Users include the likes of Microsoft, Netflix, Disney and Amazon, with the platform notching around 500,000 active users from a library of over a million songs.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , ,
You may also like
Asana To Go Public Despite No Profit Since Launch
Westfield
Westfield Owner Slumps to $3.6 Billion Loss
Bunnings & Officeworks Earnings Up 13%, Kmart Group Slumps
Apple Extends AppleCare+ Offer After Sluggish Sales
ACCC: 100Mbps Broadband Plans Up 12%
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aldi Special Buys: Two TVs, Headphones, Smartwatch On Sale
4K TV Aldi Aldi
/
August 25, 2020
/
LG To Launch Washer-Dryer Combo At IFA 2020
Appliances Cleaning Latest News
/
August 25, 2020
/
Yamaha Amp Up 2020 AV Receivers With 8K & Wi-Fi
Latest News Sound
/
August 25, 2020
/
Victoria’s Stage 4 Causes Payroll Jobs Drop
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Industry
/
August 25, 2020
/
UPDATE: “No Slam Dunk” For Either Side In Epic/Apple Lawsuit: Judge
Apple Gaming Gaming Software
/
August 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aldi Special Buys: Two TVs, Headphones, Smartwatch On Sale
4K TV Aldi Aldi
/
August 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Two TV models, a set of Bluetooth headphones, and a smartwatch are among Aldi’s Special Buys for the week starting...
Read More