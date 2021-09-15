HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie iPhone Users Are Switching To Samsung Foldables

Aussie iPhone Users Are Switching To Samsung Foldables

By | 15 Sep 2021

Twice as many Australian iPhone users are making the switch to the Galaxy Z Flip3 folding phone as jumped ship when Samsung released its previous flagship – the Galaxy S21.

This is according to data taken from the “smart switch” software that migrates iPhone customers over to Samsung.

“Since going on sale September 10, we have started to see data regarding which devices customers are migrating from to the latest Galaxy Z Series smartphones,” Garry McGregor, Vice President – IT and Mobile at Samsung Australia told AFR.

“We have observed twice as many customers switching from a competitor’s operating system to the Galaxy Z Flip3 device when compared to the switch rate to our Galaxy S21 range.”

During the first weekend that Samsung’s new foldables were on sale in Australia, smart switch data shows iPhone users are the third-biggest buyers, behind previous Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10 users.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Unbreakable? Sturdy Galaxy Z Fold3 Defeats The Mighty ‘DropBot’
Samsung Undercuts Apple By Releasing Android 12 Early
Apple Warns Motorcycle Vibrations Can Break iPhone Camera
TCL Shelves Flip 3 Rival
Samsung, LG To Hire Thousands Of Vietnamese Workers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniden Gives Free Solar Panels To Aussie Customers
Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniti Brings Nokia Mesh Routers To Oz
Latest News Nokia
/
September 15, 2021
/
LG Shows Off New High-End Home Cinema Displays
Latest News LG
/
September 15, 2021
/
NSW Hits 80% First-Vaccination Mark
Industry Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone, sitting in the middle of its new range, may have a skinny form factor and price...
Read More