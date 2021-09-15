Twice as many Australian iPhone users are making the switch to the Galaxy Z Flip3 folding phone as jumped ship when Samsung released its previous flagship – the Galaxy S21.

This is according to data taken from the “smart switch” software that migrates iPhone customers over to Samsung.

“Since going on sale September 10, we have started to see data regarding which devices customers are migrating from to the latest Galaxy Z Series smartphones,” Garry McGregor, Vice President – IT and Mobile at Samsung Australia told AFR.

“We have observed twice as many customers switching from a competitor’s operating system to the Galaxy Z Flip3 device when compared to the switch rate to our Galaxy S21 range.”

During the first weekend that Samsung’s new foldables were on sale in Australia, smart switch data shows iPhone users are the third-biggest buyers, behind previous Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10 users.