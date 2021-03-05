Foxtel has announced a huge new schedule of local LifeStyle content ever, with new and returning locally commissioned series going into production in the coming months.

The coming months will see many of LifeStyle’s most popular, locally produced series coming back to air, including Grand Designs Australia, Love It or List It Australia and another season of Gogglebox Australia, as well as the premiere of The Barefoot Investor-author’s documentary series Scott Pape’s Money Movement.

LifeStyle’s local content will receive a boost with new commissions going into production this year, including new formats Selling In The City and The Repair Shop; the next chapter in Foxtel’s Find Me… series, Find My Dream Home; and the return of Foxtel’s highest rating local production, Selling Houses Australia.

It seems the channel has been listening to its viewers, according to Group General Manager Wendy Moore. “We know just how important our returning shows are to our audience, and understand they want more of what they already love, not less,” she explained. “So, over the next year, we will see the return of so many LifeStyle favourites.”



It’s not all old favourites though; there will be fresh new content added too.

“We are currently in pre-production on a number of new Foxtel Originals, including a brand-new addition to the Selling Houses franchise, Selling In The City, as well as The Repair Shop, a heart-warming format that has been a runaway success in the UK,” Moore revealed.

LifeStyle’s new programming schedule will kick off on 31 March with a ninth season of Grand Designs Australia, hosted by multi award-winning architect Peter Maddison.