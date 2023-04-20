HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Easter Spend Fails To Outpace Inflation

Aussie Easter Spend Fails To Outpace Inflation

By | 20 Apr 2023

Australian consumers spent $8.1 million over the Easter trading period, a modest 4.5 per cent leap over 2022 that failed to rise above the 7.3 year-on-year inflation rate.

This figures are according to Westpac DataX research and the Australian Retailers Association.

Department store sales were up 7.4 per cent year-on-year, however household goods fell 2.5 per cent compared to 2022.

Not surprisingly, grocery retailing made up the biggest sector, up 8.6 per cent to $3.6 billion.

Cafes, restaurants, and of takeaways were up 4.6 per cent, other retailing at 3.9 per cent, and clothes, footwear and personal accessories up 2.8 per cent.

Despite the modest spend, ARA CEO Paul Zahra sees any uptick as a “positive result”.

“It’s evident that we’re in a discretionary spending slowdown, with homewares and household goods in decline. Shoppers are increasingly conscious of spending less, and shopping strategically to find the best deal and save,” Zahra said.

Jade Clarke, head of Westpac DataX, caused the slowdown “a natural result of inflation.”



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Westfield Owner Hits David Jones With Lease Breach Notices
Consumer Confidence Plummets, 20% Lower Than Last April
Big Chinese Online Retailer Targets OZ Retailers
Coles
Coles Credit Card Holder Data Stolen In Latitude Attack
More Rate Rises Coming: Morgan Stanley
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Former Cygnett CEO Still Owns 25% Of The Company ‘I will Still Be Involved’
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
Two New Optoma Short-Throw Laser Projectors
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
New TCL TVs Up To 896 Mini LED Dimming Zones, 2000 Nits
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
Westfield Owner Hits David Jones With Lease Breach Notices
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
BNPL Company Zip Will Be Profitable FY24
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Former Cygnett CEO Still Owns 25% Of The Company ‘I will Still Be Involved’
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Former Cygnett CEO Paul Santoro who left the role this week claims he will still be involved in the Company...
Read More