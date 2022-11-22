HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Christmas Spending Up 3%, Small Businesses Recover

Aussie Christmas Spending Up 3%, Small Businesses Recover

By | 22 Nov 2022

Australians’ Christmas spending is estimated to be $64 million this year according to ARA holiday sales prediction, up by 3% from their last year spending.

Despite rising inflationary pressures, 59% of Australians claim that they are willing to spend around the same or more than last year. Latter claims on increased spending are supported by 12% of Aussies.

“We are likely to see the robust spending continue for Aussie retail,” said ARA CEO Paul Zahra.

“This is encouraging news given the economic circumstances – most discretionary retailers make up to two thirds of their profit during this critical trading period.”

“Many small businesses remain in recovery mode and have seen massive increases to their cost of doing business over the past two years. This forecast spending boost will help boost their dwindling cash reserves.”

Among intended gift purchases, alcohol and food tops the list, followed by gift cards and toys.

Men were the most likely to purchase alcohol or food, whilst women were more interested in small inexpensive gifts or novelties, clothing shoes and sleepwear or books and music.

Hospitality businesses are also set to flourish in the run up to Christmas, with over $9 billion in trade predicted – up 16.3% on 2021.

“Aussies truly plan to eat, drink and be merry this Christmas. It’s no surprise we are seeing a shift towards food and entertaining with the holiday period over the past two years spent in the shadow of lockdowns,” said Mr Zahra.

“The news couldn’t come at a better time for the hospitality sector who have endured more pain than most businesses through the pandemic.”

Other findings include the fact that the most spending comes from Aussies in the age bracket of 35 – 49 years, committing an average of $933 to their gifts.

The Black Friday sales are set to provide retailers with strong results in the lead up to Christmas with ARA-Roy Morgan forecasting sales to reach a record $6.2 billion over the four-day Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Oz Retailers Unprepared For Black Friday Cybercrime
OZ Retailers Gearing Up For $6.2 Billion Black Friday
Labour Shortages ‘Biggest Issue’ For Retail Xmas Trade
Aussie Retailers Expect $64 Billion Xmas
Coles Boss Expects Xmas Splurge, Despite Warnings
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is Apple As Concerned About Users’ Privacy As It Claims?
Latest News
/
November 22, 2022
/
Aussie Gaming Studio Stocks Soar After Meta Deal
Latest News
/
November 22, 2022
/
LG Unveils Largest Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Latest News
/
November 22, 2022
/
Oz Retailers Unprepared For Black Friday Cybercrime
Latest News
/
November 22, 2022
/
Elon Musk Has Lost US$100 Billion This Year
Latest News
/
November 22, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is Apple As Concerned About Users’ Privacy As It Claims?
Latest News
/
November 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple’s privacy page boldly claims that their apps mind their business and not that of iOS users, but new research...
Read More