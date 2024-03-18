Aussie Broadband shares have sunk over 20% during the past five days after Origin Energy terminated its deal with Aussie Broadband and signed up with Superloop who has now demanded that the Melbourne based broadband Company start selling down Superloop shares.

Earlier today (Monday) Aussie Broadband shares headed down even further after the business, that often brags about their performance, was told that they have to sell a large portion of its Superloop shares immediately.

According to a press release, Superloop has issued a notice under its constitution directing Aussie Broadband to dispose of 37,621,056 ordinary shares to reduce Aussie Broadband’s voting power in Superloop to less than 12%.

Based on Superloop’s last close price, this represents approximately $47 million worth of shares that need to be offloaded.

Superloop explained that Aussie Broadband’s current level of ownership is not allowed under its constitution.

The business claims that Aussie Broadband was recently claiming that they had acquired voting power of 19.9% in Superloop.

The acquisition was made without the prior approval of the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) in Singapore, as required by Superloop’s constitution.

Analysts at the Motley Fool claim that Aussie Broadband is claiming that the share acquisition purchase was “inadvertent”, Superloop isn’t buying the excuse.

It highlights that its rival recently dealt with the IMDA in Singapore in relation to its acquisition of unified communications-as-a-service provider Symbio.

Superloop management claim that during discussions with Aussie Broadband legal advisers, they have sought to characterise Aussie Broadband’s breach as “inadvertent”, despite Aussie Broadband’s recent acquisition of Symbio, which became effective in late February 2024 and required IMDA approval under the same statutory regime.

They also sought to characterise Aussie Broadband’s conduct as merely “potential, technical non-compliance”.

Superloop has given Aussie Broadband 10 business days to sell down its holding.”Superloop takes its legal obligations seriously. Any risk of loss of a statutory licence in Singapore is a matter of concern to Superloop and its board. Accordingly, the Superloop board has determined that the appropriate response is to give a direction to Aussie Broadband under Rule 12A.5 of its constitution to reduce its shareholding to a level that is less than 12% within 10 business days” the Company claims.Superloop understands that another effect of Aussie Broadband’s failure to obtain IMDA approval in advance of the acquisition is that it now cannot acquire further voting power in Superloop without the approval of the IMDA under the Code, which Superloop understands can only be granted if the IMDA is satisfied that Aussie Broadband “was not aware” of the contravention.