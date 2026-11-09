Audiolab has unveiled the 6000CDT MKII, an upgraded version of its entry-level CD transport, featuring a redesigned disc mechanism, improved power supply and updated digital circuitry designed to deliver more accurate CD playback.

The new model builds on the original 6000CDT with five major improvements, including a new slot-loading transport mechanism, revised servo control system, redesigned power supply, upgraded transformer and improved master-clock circuitry.

According to Audiolab, the changes are intended to improve disc-reading accuracy, reduce electrical interference and deliver a cleaner, more stable digital audio signal.

Unlike conventional CD players, the 6000CDT MKII does not include a built-in digital-to-analogue converter (DAC). Instead, it sends digital audio to an external DAC or compatible amplifier, allowing users to choose their preferred audio components.

The new transport supports standard 16-bit/44.1kHz audio CDs, as well as CD-R and CD-RW discs. It can also play data CDs containing FLAC, WAV, WMA, MP3 and APE files, with support for sample rates up to 96kHz on compatible formats.

One of the biggest improvements is the redesigned slot-loading mechanism, which Audiolab claims provides greater physical stability, quieter operation and faster disc handling.

The updated servo system is designed to improve tracking accuracy and error correction, particularly when playing scratched or damaged discs.

Audiolab has also reworked the power supply and introduced a custom transformer to minimise electrical noise affecting sensitive digital components.

Meanwhile, the upgraded master-clock circuitry aims to reduce timing errors, potentially improving soundstage precision, transient response and overall musical coherence.

Other features include an OLED display, automatic standby, 12V trigger input and output, and both optical and 75-ohm coaxial digital connections.

The Audiolab 6000CDT MKII will be available from late November in black and silver finishes, priced at $1,099.

It will compete with established rivals including the Cambridge Audio CXC, which is priced at $959.