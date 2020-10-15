Aussie-owned audio tech manufacturer, Audiofly, has launched its second-gen True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, AFT2, boasting 35-hours total playtime and cVc Noise Cancellation tech for under $200.

The Audiofly AFT2 ($199.99) are available to purchase online and from authorised retailers such as Store DJ and Mannys Music stores now.

The product claims to harness Audiofly’s expertise gained from professional musicians, and offer true wireless stereo technology and an intuitive touch interface – with colour options including ‘Gum Leaf green.’

The AFT2 is based on the build of its custom in-ear monitors, pledging a comfortable secure fit for fitness (IPX-5 protection) or relaxation.

The earbuds are moulded to isolate sound, and incorporate Qualcomm cVc (ClearVoice Capture) Noise Cancellation Technology for clear calls.

Fully charged, each earpiece offers up to ten hours of playtime, with an additional 25 hours housed in the accompanying charging case.

“Audiofly started to enable musicians to perform to their highest capacity. It is an expertise we have honed over many years and bring with pride to our consumer range,” adds Ranae Chen, Managing Director of Audiofly.

“To be able to deliver a truly immersive, wireless sound experience while also being able to offer Australians industry-leading play time all for under $200 speaks to our Australian design and engineering teams.”

Audiofly AFT2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones –

Key Features At A Glance:

– 35 Hours of Battery life (10h + 25h with charging case)

– Qualcomm cVc Noise Cancelling Technology

– Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Mode for better connectivity

– 6mm Dynamic Driver

– Ergonomic design delivers comfort and sound attenuation to further reduce outside noise

– IPX-5 water resistance rating

– 90 minute charge time each for earpieces and charge case with 200 hours standby time

– Available in Gum Leaf, Sunset, Sand and Granite

– $199.99

– Australian Owned, Designed and Engineered