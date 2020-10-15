HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Headphones > Audiofly Debut 35H Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Under $200

Audiofly Debut 35H Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Under $200

By | 15 Oct 2020
, ,

Aussie-owned audio tech manufacturer, Audiofly, has launched its second-gen True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, AFT2, boasting 35-hours total playtime and cVc Noise Cancellation tech for under $200.

The Audiofly AFT2 ($199.99) are available to purchase online and from authorised retailers such as Store DJ and Mannys Music stores now.

The product claims to harness Audiofly’s expertise gained from professional musicians, and offer true wireless stereo technology and an intuitive touch interface – with colour options including ‘Gum Leaf green.’

The AFT2 is based on the build of its custom in-ear monitors, pledging a comfortable secure fit for fitness (IPX-5 protection) or relaxation.

The earbuds are moulded to isolate sound, and incorporate Qualcomm cVc (ClearVoice Capture) Noise Cancellation Technology for clear calls.

Fully charged, each earpiece offers up to ten hours of playtime, with an additional 25 hours housed in the accompanying charging case.

“Audiofly started to enable musicians to perform to their highest capacity. It is an expertise we have honed over many years and bring with pride to our consumer range,” adds Ranae Chen, Managing Director of Audiofly.

“To be able to deliver a truly immersive, wireless sound experience while also being able to offer Australians industry-leading play time all for under $200 speaks to our Australian design and engineering teams.”

Audiofly AFT2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones –

Key Features At A Glance:
– 35 Hours of Battery life (10h + 25h with charging case)
– Qualcomm cVc Noise Cancelling Technology
– Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Mode for better connectivity
– 6mm Dynamic Driver
– Ergonomic design delivers comfort and sound attenuation to further reduce outside noise
– IPX-5 water resistance rating
– 90 minute charge time each for earpieces and charge case with 200 hours standby time
– Available in Gum Leaf, Sunset, Sand and Granite
– $199.99
– Australian Owned, Designed and Engineered

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Debut Rugged, Durable Pro Plus SD Cards
ACCC Fine Amaysim $126K Over ‘Unlimited’ Mobile Plans
Foxtel, Nine Rugby Rights Battle On Home Stretch
Chromebook Shipments Set To Soar 28% YoY In 2021
Amazon Prime Day Two Deals: De’Longhi, Tefal & More
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Harman Kardon Neo – Good Sound, But Why The Strap?
Harman Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 15, 2020
/
Dick Smith Claims Execs Failed To Manage Buyers Or Their Practices
Dick Smith Court Case Industry Latest News
/
October 15, 2020
/
Mystery Surrounds $199 Refurbished Ffalcon TV’s Being Offloaded On Amazon Prime
Display Latest News LCD
/
October 15, 2020
/
Samsung Debut Rugged, Durable Pro Plus SD Cards
Accessories Camera Latest News
/
October 15, 2020
/
Sony Finally Rolling Out Apple TV On Select Smart TVs
Apple Latest News Sony
/
October 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Harman Kardon Neo – Good Sound, But Why The Strap?
Harman Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Harman Kardon’s portable Neo Bluetooth speaker has arrived in Australia, featuring speakerphone capability and a carry strap – but is...
Read More