Known for its turntables, cartridges, microphones, and headphones, Audio-Technica has announced its brand-new ATH-WB LTD audiophile wooden headphones.

These are limited-edition headphones that have been designed to deliver rich, natural sound and have been handcrafted from layered woods and premium materials.

The company says the housings are made from flame maple, walnut, and mahogany. The combination of these provides superb acoustic damping properties to reproduce a purer sound.

Complimenting the woods are the earpads and headband, which are made from sheepskin for long comfortable durations.

These headphones support sonic realism, with articulate, textured bass, midrange accuracy and presence, as well as open, extended high-frequency reproduction.

They are compact, with a fold-flat design for portability. They feature a wired-based design, support detailed audio reproduction with fast bass transients, and articulate upper-mids and treble tonality, consist of a proprietary 45mm HD driver with high-performance magnetic circuit and DLC (diamond-like carbon) coated diaphragm, and have been specially tuned to provide rich, detailed sound from an analogue connection.

They come with two detachable 1.2m cables with A2DC (Audio Designed Detachable Coaxial) connectors at the headphones, a 3.5mm gold-plated stereo mini-plug and a 6.3mm adaptor, and a 4.4 mm 5-pole gold-plated balanced plug.

Only 300 units of the ATH-WB LTD headphones will be available worldwide, meaning they will sell out quickly.

They will be retailing for around U$1,599 (approx. A$2,411). Official Australian pricing and availability have not yet been revealed.