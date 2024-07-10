Audio Technica has revealed its new set of true wireless earbuds, which are expected to serve those big bass lovers.

Named ATH-CKS30TW+, the buds are claimed to offer “chest-thumping bass.”

The company has reportedly added 9mm drivers and acoustic ducts to “expertly” control airflow. Additionally, there’s an ultra-low frequency setting within the EQ.

According to Audio Technica, the result is a soundstage that “brings rich, tightly controlled low frequencies, detailed mids, and sparkling highs to music, movies, and games.”

“For those wanting to explore the very depths of their favourite songs, Audio-Technica’s Connect app provides access to an ultra-low-frequency equaliser (Bass Boost – Deep), which extends the bass even further for body-moving beats that must be heard to be believed.”

The buds will also feature active noise cancellation (ANC), as well as 6.5 hours of playback from one single charge, with a total of 17.5 hours with the charging case.

They are IP55 rated against water and come with an ‘out of range’ alert if they are left behind.

They come with Siri and Google Assistant availability with one touch of a button, as well as a low latency mode for gaming, and a Soundscape feature for setting the tone.

The ATH-CKS30TW+ wireless earbuds will be available for U$99 (approx. A$146). Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.