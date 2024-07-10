HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers

Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers

By | 10 Jul 2024

Audio Technica has revealed its new set of true wireless earbuds, which are expected to serve those big bass lovers.

Named ATH-CKS30TW+, the buds are claimed to offer “chest-thumping bass.”

The company has reportedly added 9mm drivers and acoustic ducts to “expertly” control airflow. Additionally, there’s an ultra-low frequency setting within the EQ.

According to Audio Technica, the result is a soundstage that “brings rich, tightly controlled low frequencies, detailed mids, and sparkling highs to music, movies, and games.”

“For those wanting to explore the very depths of their favourite songs, Audio-Technica’s Connect app provides access to an ultra-low-frequency equaliser (Bass Boost – Deep), which extends the bass even further for body-moving beats that must be heard to be believed.”

The buds will also feature active noise cancellation (ANC), as well as 6.5 hours of playback from one single charge, with a total of 17.5 hours with the charging case.

They are IP55 rated against water and come with an ‘out of range’ alert if they are left behind.

They come with Siri and Google Assistant availability with one touch of a button, as well as a low latency mode for gaming, and a Soundscape feature for setting the tone.

The ATH-CKS30TW+ wireless earbuds will be available for U$99 (approx. A$146). Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Audio-Technica Announces New Limited-Edition Audiophile Headphones
Audio Technica Brings Back 1980’s Portable Record Player; Launches High-End Turntable
New Audio Technica Earbuds Deliver Huge Battery Life
Audio Technica Headphone Recall Raises Questions About Cheap Mass Products
KEF’s New Uni-Core Technology Packs Mighty Bass into Super-Compact Subwoofer
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Paramount Pictures (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
New Owner Outlines Plans To Revive Paramount
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
JB Hi-Fi Shares Surge As Officeworks Owners Shares Wobble
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
AI Can Now Personalise Perfume & Cologne Based On Shopping Preferences
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
PC Shipments Recovery Continues After Years Of Decline
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
Galaxy Watch 7 Health Feature Starts Rolling Out To Older Watches
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Paramount Pictures (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
New Owner Outlines Plans To Revive Paramount
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
As Australia’s Network 10 and Paramount+ gets a new owner in the US, all eyes are on David Ellison who...
Read More