Audio Pro has announced the A48, its latest and largest pair of active stereo speakers.

According to the Swedish company’s CCO, Jens Henriksen, the A48 embodies Audio Pro’s vision of providing users with true audiophile sound, without the audiophile price-tag.

“We’re always trying to occupy the gap in the market for products that appeal to the more discerning listener, without costing them a small fortune,” he said.

“Of course, there are good hi-fi products out there today, but what we strive towards is the development of products that provide a new sense of ‘value for money’. We design the sound performance of our speakers to offer the same quality as products found at a much higher price point.”

A true all audio solution, the A48 has been designed as a ‘soundbar killer’, with deep bass and stunning detail thanks it’s 2-inch BMR tweeter and pair of 5.25-inch woofers, that together can reach a range of 30 to 25,000Hz.

The speakers can be connected to a TV easily using HDMI ARC, whilst audio is easily streamed via Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and the Audio Pro app. There is also three options for multiroom audio, with Airplay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro Multiroom.

Sporting a sleek modern aesthetic, the A48 comes in matte finishes of satin white and black, with customizable fabric grilles covering the speakers that can be taken off.

Disappointingly, the A48 does skip out on Dolby Atmos, but instead makes use of ‘Virtual Surround’.

Having been shown off at audio trade shows around the world to enthusiastic reception, the Audio Pro A48 is expected to reach retailers’ shelves by mid-September, with a price-tag of $1,699 a pair.