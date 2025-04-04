Melbourne based distributor Audio Active, is looking to change the dynamics of the custom install and premium entertainment market with the roll out of new brands and a major investment in new showroom studio’s to demonstrate their products.

Set to be revealed on May 6th, 2025, the Company is looking to “innovate” the industry with their Port Melbourne office now housing several new studio’s that will be used to demonstrate a new generation of home theatre, audio, and custom install technology.

According to Bruce Thierbach the General Manager of sales and marketing at Audio Active the invest is designed to “Give customers the chance to experience products and solutions at the highest level”.

“We will also be working closely with custom installers and dealers who sell our products with these partners able to bring their customers into an environment where they will experience the best entertainment experience in Australia using our products in one location”.

He has not said that if the Melbourne based showroom is successful the Company could open a showroom environment in Sydney.

ChannelNews understands that Audio Active will announce that they have been appointed to sell one of the world’s most popular content servers from a Company who recently launched a brand new $3K offering in an effort to build global market share. The Company also premium top end streaming servers that delivers movies, TV series, and concerts in lossless audio formats including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and an audio bitrate 10x higher than typical streamers.

Thierbach said, ” Our latest initiative includes an expanded range of premium products, enhanced service offerings, and strategic partnerships that empower our retail partners”.

At this stage, the Company is not making their new product offering public however ChannelNews understands that it includes some major new brands.

“As the AV landscape continues to evolve, Audio Active remains at the forefront, ensuring that our partners and clients receive the most advanced, reliable, and high-quality AV solutions available. This commitment reinforces our mission to drive the industry forward while maintaining the highest standards of excellence”.

