Home > Latest News > Audio Active To Distribute StormAudio

Audio Active To Distribute StormAudio

By | 29 Aug 2023

Melbourne-located wholesaler Audio Active is set to become the distributor for StormAudio, a French company and leader in the premium AV Processor market.

StormAudio has a reputation for producing premium, high performance AV amplifiers, processors, and receivers and will be expanding in the Australian market with the new partnership.

The flagship and most popular products from StormAudio are the ISP Evo, which differentiates itself as only fully digital processor on the residential market, and the ISR Fusion 20, one of the most powerful receivers available with a 16 x 150w at 8 Ohms.

“StormAudio is very proud to partner with Audio Active for its distribution in Australia. Audio Active is Australia’s leading distributor of premium audio-visual products and their close connections with integrators, specialist retailers and custom design specialists is a huge advantage. We look forward to working with Audio Active’s team of passionate salespeople and technicians to show to their customers how StormAudio’s products are the best in the market,” said Olivier Thumerel, StormAudio’s CEO.



