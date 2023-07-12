HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Audeze Announces Limited Edition Maxwell Ultraviolet Gaming Headset For Xbox

Audeze Announces Limited Edition Maxwell Ultraviolet Gaming Headset For Xbox

By | 12 Jul 2023

Microsoft’s big Activision Blizzard win is likely to encourage third party manufacturers to create more “Designed for Xbox” equipment as its gaming ecosystem expands.

That trend had already begun with planar magnetic technology specialist Audeze’s Maxwell headsets.

The company has now announced  a “Designed for Microsoft” limited edition Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Gaming Headset that not only looks spectacular, but also claims a big bag of advanced audio features.

The limited edition headset has a turquoise to crimson colour transition on the earcups and headband created using electroplating.

Audeze Planar Magnetic technology

There’s also a big array of audio features. The planar magnetic technology uses different methodology to create sound compared to conventional dynamic drivers. It is billed as offering a wider frequency. (The planar magnetic concept has a link to space with planar magnetic structures in solar wind.)

There’s spatial audio support, ultra-low latency wireless with a claimed three times the range of traditional 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth 5.3 with low energy audio to enhance Bluetooth audio quality. Other features include hearing aid support (a feature of LE Audio), high resolution audio up to 24 bits/96kHz, noise reduction and a reinforced chassis built with aluminium and steel. It has a Dolby Atmos licence.

Audeze says the headset offers more than 80 hours of battery life, with 20 minutes of fast charging needed for all day use.

Apart from Xbox, the headset can be used with Windows and Mac systems, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.

Preorders are available for $US329 ($A489).

 

 



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Still Faces Hurdles In $US69bn Activision Blizzard Gaming Deal
Microsoft Xbox Wins Epic Battle to Buy Call of Duty Game Maker Activision Blizzard
EXCLUSIVE:Claims Local Audio Distributor Scrubbing Serial Numbers Before Selling Online
Threads Surpasses 100 Million Users, Threatens Twitter
REVIEW: Does Comfort Trump Sound With Logitech’s Zone Vibe 100 Headset?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus & Telstra Compete In A SpaceX Race With Elon Musk Already The Winner
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: More Executives Exit Electrolux Staff Rate Management 25/100 In Latest Survey
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
Free Plug Magazine Out Now, Weather Stations, New Smart Swiss
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
$15 a Dozen Eggs Affecting Market
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
Amazon “Invites” Buyers To Try Prime Deal Capture Feature
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus & Telstra Compete In A SpaceX Race With Elon Musk Already The Winner
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus has become the second major Australian telco to partner with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer low earth orbit satellite...
Read More