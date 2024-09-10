Logitech brand Ultimate Ears (UE) has released a new portable Bluetooth speaker, and it’s a compact little piece of kit.

UE describes the MiniRoll as its “smallest, most portable product”, adding that it features a silicone strap can be attached to all sorts of things, many of which start with B – your belt, bike, bag, backpack, boat, boots.

Inspired by a smooth river rock, the MiniRoll “started with a consumer ask”, says UE General manager Jonah Shaw.

“We heard our fans loud and clear: they wanted a speaker that could strap in and go anywhere to keep up with their active lifestyles.”

The end result, he says, “shows how passionate consumers can drive innovation”.

MiniRoll weighs 279 grams, and comes with an IP67 rating that means “waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof”.

UE says the handful of audio is “equipped with advanced technology including a custom driver, bass radiators and extensive EQ tuning for optimal sound outdoors”.

The speaker’s Auracast technology means an unlimited number of MiniRoll speakers can be paired It has a Bluetooth range of 40 metres, up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a USB-C port for quick charging.

The speaker is made of “100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of 40% post-consumer recycled plastic parts, giving a second life to end-of-use plastic from consumer electronics”.

Pricing and Availability

Ultimate Ears’ MiniRoll is available now in black, blue, grey and pink via www.ultimateears.com and www.logitech.com, with a US RRP of $79.99 (A$120). The Australian UE site is not listing the MiniRoll as of yet. UE says “pricing and availability may vary by region”.