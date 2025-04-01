Home > Latest News > Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket-Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative

Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket-Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative

By | 1 Apr 2025

Atonemo has announced the Streamplayer, a compact device designed to transform traditional speakers, amplifiers, and sound systems into wireless, multi-room audio setups.

With Google discontinuing Chromecast Audio in 2024, the Streamplayer aims to fill the gap for users seeking a simple and affordable way to make their existing hi-fi equipment “smart”.

Priced at $162.00 AUD, it supports streaming from services like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music via AirPlay 2 and Google Cast on both iOS and Android devices.

The device offers extensive connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast, and Roon Ready, with support for high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz.

It also integrates with smart home ecosystems through Google Home and Apple HomeKit.

Atonemo emphasises ease of use, providing an app for basic setup, speaker grouping, and equaliser adjustments while ensuring a seamless listening experience.

The Streamplayer is set to launch this spring, with pre-registration available on Atonemo’s website.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
CES 2025: Google Home Hubs To Offer Local Control Over Matter Devices
Apple Set To Move Into Security Camera Market With Major Home Kit Expansion
Hundreds Working On New Apple Device With ‘Thin Robotic Arm’
First Retrofit Yale Smartlock & Keypad Revealed
Aqara & Nanoleaf Face Off With New Ceiling Lights
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux Global CEO Talks About Companies Future Innovation & Asian Competitors
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
Retail Sales Growing, But Below Expectations
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
Acer Unveils New Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
Trump Confident of TikTok Sale Before Deadline Amid National Security Concerns
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long-Rumoured OLED Display
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux Global CEO Talks About Companies Future Innovation & Asian Competitors
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
This week the global CEO of Electrolux Yannick Fierling paid a flying visit to Australia, after taking the reins of...
Read More