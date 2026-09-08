The Australian Taxation Office has finalised a contentious ruling that could force global technology companies to pay billions of dollars in additional tax on cloud computing, software and streaming revenue generated in Australia.

The ruling could affect services operated by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Spotify and Netflix, extending their Australian tax exposure beyond the GST already charged to customers.

The ATO has determined that some payments transferred from Australian operations to overseas parent companies contain a copyright or intellectual property component. These payments may consequently be treated as royalties and subjected to Australian withholding tax.

Under the ruling, up to half of a qualifying royalty payment could be taxed at 5% when transferred to a US parent company, 10% for companies in Singapore and 30% in countries without an Australian tax treaty.

The tax would apply to gross payments, without deductions for business costs. One corporate tax adviser estimated the total revenue involved could reach billions of dollars, although the precise amount remains unclear.

The decision is expected to heighten tensions with the Trump administration.

The US Treasury previously objected to a draft version of the ruling, arguing that Australia’s interpretation was inconsistent with established international tax treaties.

Tax experts have also warned of potential double taxation if the US Internal Revenue Service refuses to grant companies credits for tax paid in Australia.

The ruling follows years of Australian government attempts to extract more tax from multinational digital businesses.

Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Disney and Google collectively generated $15 billion in Australian revenue during 2024 but paid a combined $254 million in company tax after transferring substantial sums offshore through distribution, service and advertising arrangements.

The ATO said its final position incorporated industry feedback and provided greater certainty about how royalty withholding rules apply to software arrangements.