HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ATO Plans To Offer Relief To Businesses Hit By Coronavirus

ATO Plans To Offer Relief To Businesses Hit By Coronavirus

By | 17 Mar 2020
, , , ,

SYDNEY: Along with the Morrison Government’s stimulus package, set up in a bid to head off a recession brought on by the COVID-19, the Australian Tax Office has come to the party with a series of its own measures, which it says are aimed at helping businesses in financial difficulty as a result of the virus outbreak.

Taxation commissioner Chris Jordan is calling businesses impacted by the coronavirus to go to the ATO to talk over relief options, including deferral of payments, quicker access to GST refunds and options to enter low-interest payment plans. But this is the tax man, remember – do expect a lengthy queue …

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Virus Panic Tipped To Hit Economy
New Hours, New Rules: Coles, Woolies Sort Customer Problems
Wearable Device Shipments Soar
Kogan Marks 14th Birthday With High Volumes, Home Offices
nbn logo and person
With Traffic Tipped To Rise By 40%, NBN Pushes To ‘Augment The Network As Quickly As Possible’
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

A Favourite Telstra Smartphone Brand Slammed Again As Corrupt
5G Brands Communication
/
March 17, 2020
/
afterpay slogan
Afterpay To Refund $1.5 million To Consumers
Latest News Legal Point Of Sale
/
March 17, 2020
/
New Devialet Custom Speakers To Take On Bose & Sonos
Brands Communication Content
/
March 17, 2020
/
The D-Link COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri-Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates the McAfee Secure Home Platform.
LIVE COVID-19:JB Hi Fi Soars As Demand For Home Connect Gear Soars
5G Accessories Bluetooth
/
March 17, 2020
/
ryzen 4000 amd chip
AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 Chips For Ultra-thin Laptops
Gaming Laptops Laptops Latest News
/
March 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

A Favourite Telstra Smartphone Brand Slammed Again As Corrupt
5G Brands Communication
/
March 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
One of Telstra’s favourite smartphone suppliers Chinese Company ZTE is again under investigation by the US Justice Department in a...
Read More