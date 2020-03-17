ATO Plans To Offer Relief To Businesses Hit By Coronavirus

SYDNEY: Along with the Morrison Government’s stimulus package, set up in a bid to head off a recession brought on by the COVID-19, the Australian Tax Office has come to the party with a series of its own measures, which it says are aimed at helping businesses in financial difficulty as a result of the virus outbreak.

Taxation commissioner Chris Jordan is calling businesses impacted by the coronavirus to go to the ATO to talk over relief options, including deferral of payments, quicker access to GST refunds and options to enter low-interest payment plans. But this is the tax man, remember – do expect a lengthy queue …