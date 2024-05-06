HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ASUS Unveils New OLED Vivobook With Snapdragon X Processor Prior To May Launch

ASUS Unveils New OLED Vivobook With Snapdragon X Processor Prior To May Launch

By | 6 May 2024

ASUS has released details about its new laptop, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED, which is the company’s first laptop to be powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor.

The laptop is expected to be released on May 20 and will join the current model of the same name, featuring an Intel Meteor Lake-H chipset.

ChannelNews has reached out to confirm a release date for Australia.

This laptop is a premium ultra-portable AI notebook that is set to fully support the latest ASUS and Microsoft AI features.

Qualcomm recently revealed the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, an Apple M series processor rival.

It includes Qualcomm’s in-house developed Oryon cores and features a 12-core setup at 3.8GHz and a turbo boost range of 4.3GHz.

This chip integrates Neural cores for improved AI performance, comes with security features, a built-in 5G model, the Qualcomm AI Engine, and supports Wi-Fi 7.

During the same event, Microsoft will reportedly announce consumer versions of its Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10.

ASUS claimed the Vivobook S 15 OLED is the first “new-era” ASUS AI PC and will be a successor to the S 16 OLED.

The company claimed it would provide a personalised AI experience based on the individual’s needs.

The model number of this laptop is S5507 and is expected to come with a 16-inch screen.

This is a larger screen than current models running the same chipset, including the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6.

ASUS is also expected to provide further information on the new notebook on May 7, including pricing and official availability.

Microsoft Surface laptops were the first notebooks expected to be equipped with this new Snapdragon processor.

In other news, ASUS recently announced its new Vivobook S series and Zenbook 14 OLED notebooks, which come with the latest AMD and Intel processors.

The Vivobook S notebook range has three models, ranging in size from 14-16-inches, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9, and a fourth model, 16-inches, powered by the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series chip.

The Zenbook 14 OLED comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor and has a 60Hz panel.

Each model supports Dolby Atmos and is equipped with ASUS ErgoSense keyboards, which come with RGB lights.

These models have yet to be released in Australia. ChannelNews has reached out for pricing and availability.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
All Microsoft Consumer Accounts Get Passkey Support
Apple Safari Browser Getting AI Refresh
Apple Prepares OLED iPad Pro With An M4 Chip
Windows (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Microsoft Gets Serious About AI PCs With Upcoming Windows 11 Upgrade
Apple & OpenAI Reportedly In Talks For iPhone Chatbot
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Foxconn Sales Hit Record High In April, AI Will Likely Fuel Further Growth
Latest News
/
May 6, 2024
/
New Moto G85 5G Smartphone Leaked, Indicating Imminent Launch
Latest News
/
May 6, 2024
/
Spotify Lossless Audio Arriving Soon?
Latest News
/
May 6, 2024
/
Is It Time For New ‘Independent’ Directors At Harvey Norman As Insiders Lift Shareholdings
Latest News
/
May 6, 2024
/
Highest Paid Public Servant Takes Top Optus Job
Latest News
/
May 6, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Foxconn Sales Hit Record High In April, AI Will Likely Fuel Further Growth
Latest News
/
May 6, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Taiwan’s Foxconn reported record monthly sales in April. The world’s biggest assembler of Apple’s iPhones reported a 19 per cent...
Read More