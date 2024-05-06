ASUS has released details about its new laptop, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED, which is the company’s first laptop to be powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor.

The laptop is expected to be released on May 20 and will join the current model of the same name, featuring an Intel Meteor Lake-H chipset.

ChannelNews has reached out to confirm a release date for Australia.

This laptop is a premium ultra-portable AI notebook that is set to fully support the latest ASUS and Microsoft AI features.

Qualcomm recently revealed the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, an Apple M series processor rival.

It includes Qualcomm’s in-house developed Oryon cores and features a 12-core setup at 3.8GHz and a turbo boost range of 4.3GHz.

This chip integrates Neural cores for improved AI performance, comes with security features, a built-in 5G model, the Qualcomm AI Engine, and supports Wi-Fi 7.

During the same event, Microsoft will reportedly announce consumer versions of its Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10.

ASUS claimed the Vivobook S 15 OLED is the first “new-era” ASUS AI PC and will be a successor to the S 16 OLED.

The company claimed it would provide a personalised AI experience based on the individual’s needs.

The model number of this laptop is S5507 and is expected to come with a 16-inch screen.

This is a larger screen than current models running the same chipset, including the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6.

ASUS is also expected to provide further information on the new notebook on May 7, including pricing and official availability.

Microsoft Surface laptops were the first notebooks expected to be equipped with this new Snapdragon processor.

In other news, ASUS recently announced its new Vivobook S series and Zenbook 14 OLED notebooks, which come with the latest AMD and Intel processors.

The Vivobook S notebook range has three models, ranging in size from 14-16-inches, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9, and a fourth model, 16-inches, powered by the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series chip.

The Zenbook 14 OLED comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor and has a 60Hz panel.

Each model supports Dolby Atmos and is equipped with ASUS ErgoSense keyboards, which come with RGB lights.

These models have yet to be released in Australia. ChannelNews has reached out for pricing and availability.