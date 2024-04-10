ASUS has announced its new Vivobook S series and Zenbook 14 OLED notebooks, complete with OLED displays and the latest AMD and Intel processors.

These chips are claimed to handle AI better, with neural processing units designed for it. They also reportedly improve power efficiency, and make gaming, multitasking, and editing faster.

The keyboards are equipped with dedicated CoPilot keys, which provide easy access to Windows 11’s AI tools.

The Vivobook S notebook range has three models, ranging in size from 14-16-inches, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9, and a fourth model, 16-inches, powered by the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series chip.

The 14-inch model offers 120Hz OLED panels, while the bigger models offer 3.2K displays.

Then there’s the Zenbook 14 OLED, which comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor. It has a 60Hz panel, and comes with USB-C ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It doesn’t have a micro SD card reader.

Each one of these models supports Dolby Atmos, and is equipped with ASUS ErgoSense keyboards, which come with RGB lights.

More information about the Vivobook S series or the Zenbook 14 OLED is available on the official ASUS website.

These models have been released in the US, however an Australian release date is still to be revealed.