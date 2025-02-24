Home > Latest News > Asus Unveils Mouse With Built-In Aromatic Oil Diffuser

Asus Unveils Mouse With Built-In Aromatic Oil Diffuser

24 Feb 2025

Asus has unveiled a new mouse with an in-bult fragrance compartment that can be filled with aromatic essential oils.

The Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 mouse is available in two colours – Iridescent White or Rose Clay – and features an internal fragrance compartment with a removable refillable vial that can be taken out, washed and refilled with aromatic oils.

 

The mouse has three adjustable DPI levels — 1200dpi, 1600dpi, and 2400dpi — letting you adjust sensitivity for more control across different screen resolutions and surfaces.

The company claims that the mouse is built to have a 10-million-click-lifespan, and the switches have a low-noise design for quiet mouse clicks.

 

It has both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity that you can use to connect to different laptops and PCs.

The mouse is compatible with Windows, Chrome, and macOS devices. It isn’t rechargeable, but Asus says an AA battery can last for around a year.

 

The feet on the mouse are made from PTFE material for which allows for less traction to allow the mouse to move over different surfaces smoothly.

The company has not yet announced a pricing or availability date for the new mouse in Australia.



