Asus has announced a new 27-inch monitor – the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG – which it claims is the “the world’s first gaming monitor to feature a glossy WOLED display.”

It reportedly provides up to 20 per cent brighter visuals compared to previous generation ROG monitors.

It also includes ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur), a black frame insertion technology that runs at 120Hz (half the native refresh rate) to reduce motion blur, though it increases flicker.

To counter that, it has introduced a new technology called ROG Anti-Flicker technology within this monitor. It offers three anti-flicker levels (Strong / Middle / Off) that stabilise the refresh rate within a defined range.

The highlight of this monitor though is its OLED technology with the monitor promising a 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and HDR10 support for HDR gaming.

Asus is utilising LG’s latest third-generation WOLED technology in the XG27AQDMG, reported Tom’s Hardware. LG’s third-generation tech has a Micro Lens Array, meta multi-booster, and Detail Enhancer.

To extend the lifespan of the OLED panel, Asus has introduced a separate adapter to reduce overall temperature and reduce the risk of burn-in. A custom heatsink helps cool the OLED panel to further lengthen its longevity.

Overall, the monitor also has a smaller footprint and has a built-in phone holder for mobile devices.

Its connection ports include one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a USB hub.

Asus says that the XG27AQDMG can display a 24.5-inch image, a 4:3 aspect ratio image, or a full-screen 4:3 aspect with deep black OLED borders around the image.

LG Display’s WOLED monitor panels typically have an anti-glare coating, while Samsung Display’s QD-OLED monitor panels are at times described as ‘semi-glossy’. But Asus claims its glossy WOLED will trump the competition and offers the supporting graphic below on its website to support its claim.

Alongside the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG, Asus also released the ROG Strix XG27UCG which it claims to be the world’s first dual-mode LCD monitor, featuring a 27″, 4K 160 Hz panel with dual mode (4K @ 160 Hz, FHD @ 320 Hz).

ChannelNews has reached out for Australia pricing and availability of both the monitors.