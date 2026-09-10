Asus has revealed a refreshed Vivobook laptop range featuring new all-metal designs, multiple processor platforms and claimed battery life of up to 38 hours.

The 2026 lineup will initially launch in India on September 16 under the company’s ‘Your Vibe. Your Colour’ campaign, with Australian availability yet to be confirmed.

Five models have been announced: the Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S14 Flip, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16 and Vivobook 16.

The Vivobook 14 Flip and S14 Flip will use convertible 2-in-1 designs, allowing their displays to fold back for use in laptop, tablet and presentation modes. The remaining models will retain conventional clamshell designs.

Asus says selected configurations will be offered with processors from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Snapdragon, providing a choice between the major Windows computing platforms.

Exact processor models have not been disclosed, although the inclusion of Snapdragon options suggests some configurations will prioritise efficiency and extended battery life.

The company is claiming up to 38 hours of operation for the new Vivobooks. Asus has not detailed which model or testing conditions produced that figure, and real-world endurance will vary according to configuration, applications, screen brightness and network use.

Each model will feature an all-metal chassis, with silver, matte grey and light blue finishes replacing the more conventional colour selection commonly offered across mainstream laptops.

Asus is positioning the updated range towards customers who want everyday productivity and entertainment hardware with a more personal, lifestyle-oriented design.

Detailed specifications, pricing and retail availability will be announced during the Indian launch.

Asus has not said whether the same models, colour options or warranty promotion will be introduced in Australia. Local pricing and availability remain unconfirmed.