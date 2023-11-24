HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
ASUS Takes Mini PC Capability To A New Level Such As Big Screen Multi Level Retail Display Management

By | 24 Nov 2023

The evolution of the processor and the use of high performance boards packed with a new generation of capability has led not only to innovation with notebooks it’s also allowed PC brands such as ASUS deliver a new generation of compact high performance Mini PC’s that take up less workspace but are as powerful as much larger workstations and can run enterprise applications in retail environments.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1

The ASUS 13th Gen PN Series MiniPC is a classic example of a compact PC box, that can deliver a wealth of productivity, whether you are gaming, running high end graphics in a video editing or graphic design environment or for multi-screen walls in a shopping centre or display environment such as when running multiple 160 inch display walls with constantly changing content, or in a medical environment when access to high res Xray data is key.

This support everything from single screens to multipanel display walls. Includes two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, five USB ports, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort 1.4 capability.

First up this Asus offering is a Windows 11 ultra-compact PC that it runs off a 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor, with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which supports quad displays and 4K resolution, 2x PCIe® Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe® SSD, 2.5 Gb LAN, WiFi 6E.

It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and dual channel DDR5 memory. Also built in is support up to two PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD and one 2.5” drives.

As for connectivity this compact Asus box has seven USB ports, including two Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4 ports that support 4K resolution with quad display located in the rear I/O panel where you will also find dual HDMI ports.

Because audio is important today especially in a video environment or when doing multiple screen conference calls, users will find the two-way AI noise cancelation delivers crystal clear online voice communication.Reliability: MIL-STD-810H standard & extensive 24/7 tested to ensure long-term dependability

In a gaming environment you can actually configure your own mini gaming PC without compromising performance.

NUC Mini PCs and Asus kits provide the building blocks that lets users configure the exact system they need whether it be the right Intel processor, discrete graphics, or other add ons that give gamers a performance edge.

Another benefit is for people who work in an analytic charts environment and want to configure large amounts of data and then turn them into graphs.

It’s also ideal for warehouse management where space and performance are important.

Specs:
High Performance H SKU Processor Supports up to 4x 4K UHD or Hyper-Realistic 8K UHD visual.
The type-C that does it all: Data / PD (Power Delivery) / DP++)
Latest and Greatest: DDR5 / GEN4 NVMe / 2.5GbE / WiFi 6E / USB 3.2 GEN2 / Two-Way Ai Noise Cancelation
Optional Expansions: Dual GEN4 NVMe / Dual 2.5GbE / Dual true Thunderbolt 4 / vPro
24/7 Reliability: MIL-STD-810H Standard Qualification & Anti-Dust Self-Cleaning System

Where there are applications beyond what PN series serve, Asus have an additional NUC range of products.

When looking for low height replacement:
NUC 13 Pro Slim, aka Arena Canyon
More performance & with GPU expansion – Machine Learning & Gaming Applications:
NUC 13 Extreme Kit, aka Raptor Canyon
When looking for integration option – Signage & AI Infused Industrial Applications:
NUC 13 Pro Board, aka Arena Canyon
NUC 13 Compute Element, aka Icon Bay
NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element, aka Shrike Bay

For further information visit this site.

https://asuspromotion.net/anz/nuc-program/



