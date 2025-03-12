Asus has launched its 2025 range of AI PCs in Australia including the Zenbook A14, which it claims is the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC laptop.

Powered by a Snapdragon X Series AI-enabled processor, it features a 980 gram chassis and Ceraluminum finish.

Ceraluminum, claims Asus, is an ultra-durable material that’s 30% lighter and three times stronger than anodised aluminium.

In a lab, the material was tested inside a rotating drum with keys and coins to mimic extreme daily wear. Friction was applied 18,000 times in the same place to ensure no colour fade, and the laptop was dropped from a 50cm height to test shock resistance.

The Zenbook A14 has up to 32-hour battery life according to the company, and a high-capacity 70Wh battery.

With dual lightweight fans, heat pipe, and 0dB mode, the PC can provide performance up to 45W TDP without the noise, even when unplugged.

Its AI capabilities are highlighted by way of its Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU that’s capable of 45 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second).

It features a 14-inch FHD OLED NanoEdge display, while the Snapdragon Sound delivers audio through two speakers with high-resolution audio for 24-bit / 192kHz sound.

Asus says that the system offers ultra-low latency to ensure the audio syncs seamlessly with visuals and advanced noise cancellation to ensure clear voice calls.

The A14 also has an enlarged touchpad with Smart Gesture and smudge-free keycaps on the keys which have 1.3mm travel.

Security features in the Zenbook A14 include an AI IR Camera for facial recognition, and a Windows passkey that offers an additional layer of login security. Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming shield sensitive information when users step away from their laptop, and the Microsoft Pluton security chip offers hardware protection.

“In 2024, Asus led with the most comprehensive AI laptop range in the market; this year we are not slowing down. The Zenbook A14, along with the full Copilot+ PC lifestyle range, combines cutting-edge performance and creativity, offering the highest standard of technology specification for all,” said Bradley Howe, Head of Consumer, Systems Business Group, Asus Australia.

“Designed to meet consumers’ needs for now and into the future, from power, weight, design, AI and user experience, it’s great to launch these game-changing laptops in the market for Australians to benefit from.”

Alongside the Zenbook A14, the new ASUS lifestyle device range includes the Vivobook 14 and 16 powered by the Snapdragon X processor.

The Asus Zenbook A14 is now available at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi where the UX3407QA model which offers 512GB SSD storage with 16GB RAM is priced at $1,999.