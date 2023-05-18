Asus has announced that its ROG Ally, a 1080p Windows 11 handheld gaming console, is available for pre-order in Australia, with the machine out next month.

The ROG Ally can play Windows title from Steam, Epic, and Xbox Game Pass, giving it an immediate library of thousands of AAA titles. In addition, it includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This versatile machine is powered by the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, an all-new Ryzen Z1 Series processor from AMD. It features featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 8.6 teraflops of graphics processing power.

It comes with 16 GB of high-speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory, 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, and a UHS-II microSD card slot, plus Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

“Before the ROG Ally, handhelds were limited, only offering certain games often at lower resolutions and framerates,” said Shawn Yen, Vice General Manager of Gaming BU, ASUS.

“We spent five years working to elevate that experience. The ROG Ally offers high performance in Full HD on a platform that can play all your games, anywhere you go.”

It supports AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Super Resolution upscaling technologies, and can connect to a TV or be hooked up to the ROG XG Mobile suite of external GPUs for even more fire-power.

“Our team has spent over a decade developing the technologies necessary to enable the Ryzen Z1 Series of processors,” said Renato Fragale, senior director of product management for the Consumer and Gaming Client Business at AMD.

“Working with visionary partners like ROG, we’ve designed a platform that redefines mobile gaming.

“We’re excited for gamers to experience the first device powered by Ryzen Z1 Series processors with the launch of the ROG Ally.”

ROG Ally will be available with 512 GB of storage in Australia and New Zealand on June 13, 2023, for AUD$1,299, with pre-orders open now at JB Hi-Fi and ASUS eStore.