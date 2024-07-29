At Computex 2024 in Taiwan last month, Asus unveiled its complete portfolio of AI-powered Copilot+ PCs across its Zenbook, ProArt, TUF Gaming and Vivobook range.

Now, it’s launched its ProArt 16 2024 laptop which features the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 processor and Nvidia RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics.

As an AI-capable laptop, Asus says that its processor has an integrated NPU capable of 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The Nvidia GPU can deliver 321 TOPS.

The laptop is positioned as a device for creative professionals. As such, Asus contends that the RTX GPU can perform video editing tasks 2.5x faster with DaVinci Resolve.

It also says Adobe Premiere Pro’s AI Speech Enhance runs 4.5x faster, while 3D is accelerated by as much as 6x in Autodesk Arnold, and the ProArt P16 has access to exclusive Nvidia AI software like Nvidia Broadcast, RTX Video, and the ChatRTX tech demo.

The laptop has a 14.9mm profile and weighs 1.8 kg. It has a 4K OLED display with 100 per cent P3 colour gamut and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Additional features include a 10-point touchscreen and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

It features a three-fan cooling system and liquid gold thermal conductivity to manage heat processed when running power-intensive programs on the machine.

For the moment, it has been launched in China at a price point of 15,999 yuan (approximately A$3,365). We’ve reached out to Asus to determine the exact pricing and local availability of the new laptop for the Australian market.