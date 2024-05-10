ASUS has announced a new ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is on its way, via a YouTube premiere video.

The video was titled “The next ROG Ally is coming…”

With it only being a year since the original ROG Ally was launched, it’s unlikely this announcement relates to a full ROG Ally 2 follow-up.

Instead, it’s expected to be a subtle refresh, with a minor overhaul predicted earlier in the week, by Videocardz.

This report called the handheld the ‘ASUS ROG Ally 2024,’ and claimed the new version would come with the same hardware set-up as the original, including the same Ryzen Z1 chip.

Some of these features include access to any game library available on Windows, dual-fan design with zero-gravity cooling, full HD 120Hz display with 500nits peak brightness, USB-C fast charging support, fingerprint reader integrated with the power button, and Windows 11 home operating system.

For improvements, it will reportedly feature a larger battery and fix the SD card reader issue that has been widely reported.

Trusted Reviews called the ROG Ally “a more powerful device alternative to the Steam Deck,” due to its streamlined design and HD display.

It’s currently unclear what regions the refresh will be available in or how much it will cost.

ASUS has also recently released details about its new laptop, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED. It’s the company’s first laptop to be powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor, and is expected to be released on May 20.

This device features a 15.6-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display, and can deliver a smooth, immersive gaming and entertainment experience, according to ASUS.

Back in January, the company also introduced a new the ROG AeroActive Cooler X. This is “a compact device that provides thermoelectric cooling and console-like buttons to elevate gaming experiences,” according to ChannelNews.