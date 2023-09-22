HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
ASUS Announces New ProArt Cinema 135-Inch Micro LED Display

By | 22 Sep 2023

The ASUS ProArt Cinema PQ07 display spans 135 inches and is a Micro LED with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, up to a 60Hz refresh rate, which is claimed to project some serious vibrancy and clarity.

As a writer for The Verge said, “The best way I can describe this technology is that it makes the surrounding area look insufferably dull.”

The ProArt Cinema PQ07 has a lower 0.78mm pixel pitch and the modular design permits different sizes and ratios.

With its 4K resolution and Micro LED technology, the display is claimed to have the capability to deliver high contrast ratios comparable to an OLED display.

Currently, there are a small amount of Micro LED models available in market, and the price is said to be high, but this is due to it being a premium display with a Micro LED model.

Perhaps the PQ07 going to market will mark the beginning of the expansion of consumer-oriented Micro LED models?

ChannelNews reached out to ASUS for pricing and availability, and they confirmed that the display will not be ranged in Australia.



