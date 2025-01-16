Home > Latest News > Associated Press To Feed News Into Google’s Gemini App

Associated Press To Feed News Into Google’s Gemini App

By | 16 Jan 2025

Google has cut a deal with The Associated Press (AP) to supply a feed of real-time information to users of the Gemini AI app.

Google says this will “help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app”.

“As we develop new AI offerings and product experiences, such as the Gemini app, we’re identifying specific types of information and data that can help improve our products and services for people everywhere.”

Google has worked with AP for several years on feeding “up-to-date and accurate information” into Google Search feeds.

“AP and Google’s longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences,” says AP Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Kristin Heitmann.

“We are pleased Google recognises the value of AP’s journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products.”

Google says it has “collaborated and partnered with news organizations of all sizes in countries around the world for more than two decades”. 

“This includes helping publishers grow their audience with Google Search, YouTube and the Gemini app, driving publisher revenue through our ads products, and providing tools to give publishers choice and control.”

Google says it views AI as a transformative technology and “we look forward to partnering with the news ecosystem to explore the benefits of AI and empower journalists, including through tools like Pinpoint and initiatives like the JournalismAI Innovation Challenge, which is supporting 35 projects from 22 countries using AI technologies to help strengthen local journalism.”

[We fed the prompt “Google Gemini Reading Associated Press” into Canva’s AI and the image at top was one of the results.]



