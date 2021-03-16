Aspera has launched a new sub-$150 rugged 4G feature phone with a number of apps built in.

The Aspera R40 is powered by KaiOS, and comes with Google Maps, Google Assistant, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook preloaded.

It also features an IP68 water- and dustproofing rating, meaning it can survive immersion in a metre of water for 30 minutes, and is built for tough environments, able to survive shocks and falls.

According to Aspera Mobile MD Allan Robertson, rugged devices have been a focus for the company since the very first units it launched in Australia in 2014.

“Some people are still using those devices, which demonstrates the longevity of the rugged, waterproof and dustproof design. Since then, we have become known for launching quality rugged devices – the real deal when it comes to water and dust protection.

“The R40 shifts the game a bit as it’s deliberately designed and pre-loaded as a rugged device for mobile users who do not want or need a full smartphone experience,” he said.

The phone includes a 2500mAh battery offering 15-day standby and 40-hour talk time; expandable storage up to 32GB with SD card; and 2MP rear and 0.3MP front cameras.

Robertson says that customer feedback helped shaped the R40’s design.

“We have seen previously with our R30 and R32 models that there is definitely a market for this type of product.

“Many people are active, outdoors types and want a simpler solution than a smartphone, but still need the rugged features. The R40 with its KaiOS and pre-loaded social media apps does just that,” he said.

The Aspera R40 is available for $129 at Harvey Norman, Big W, and Retravision.