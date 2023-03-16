An 18-year streak at the top of Sydney’s radio ratings has been broken, as FM station KIIS1065 manages to draw more listeners than 2GB.

AM talkback station 2GB, owned by the Nine Network, had won 146 consecutive radio surveys, its reign stretching back to 2004.

In the latest radio ratings, ARN-owned KIIS1065 rose 0.3 per cent, to reach 11.9 per cent, while 2GB dropped 1.5 points to 11 per cent.

KISS1065’s success was driven by Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, who toppled 2GB’s Ben Fordham, securing a 15.9 per cent share, compared to Fordham’s 14 per cent – down 1.9 per cent.

2GB lost share in every time slot aside from afternoons, with Deb Knight’s show climbing from 7.1 to 7.6.

2GB’s host Ray Hadley, who was down 1.9 points but managed to maintain top spot in ‘Mornings’, noted the baton change this morning on his show.

“Such records are made to be broken, in my lifetime I doubt we’ll ever see any station win 146 consecutive ratings surveys over 19 years but that consecutive winning run has come to an end,” he said.

“I’m suggesting by time we get to later in the year we’ll be back on number on 2GB, but well done to our colleagues at KIIS.

“But I’ll give them a warning, you are only going to have it for one survey fellas, we coming after ya, just a little tip, but you enjoy your success.”