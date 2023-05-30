Arm has used Computex 2023 to showcase a new GPU for smartphones which will bring a “complex PC and console-like experiences” to mobile gaming.

The Immortalis-G720 is built upon Arm’s new 5th generation GPU architecture, which offers a a 15 per cent performance increase compared to the previous generation’s Immortalis-G715 GPU.

A more efficient GPU delivers up to 40 per cent reduction in memory bandwidth usage and reduced CPU load, resulting in lower power consumption, better graphics, and more immersive visual experiences.

“The new Immortalis-G720 is Arm’s most performant and efficient GPU ever, as we continue to push the boundaries of visual computing,” said Chris Bergey, senior vice president and general manager, Client Line of Business.

“It delivers 15 percent performance and efficiency improvements over the previous generation, as well as a 40 percent uplift in system-level efficiency, leading to higher quality graphics for more immersive visual experiences.”

The company also boasts the G720 will be scalable for designer and programmers.

Immortalis-G720 offers support for 10 cores or more and the option of using optimised physical IP to accelerate system-on-chip designs, they explain.

“The unrivalled scalability means we are bringing premium graphics features to a broad range of consumer devices, like smartphones, laptops, DTVs, set-top boxes and wearables.

“G720 offers support for 6 to 9 cores to allow Arm’s premium licensees to re-use their design work quickly across additional markets.”