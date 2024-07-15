Smart home security company Arlo Technologies has announced that the number of paid subscribers to its AI-powered service has crossed 4 million.

Arlo has had more than a 33 per cent spike in the number of subscribers in the last few months. In March, ChannelNews reported that its service had crossed the 3 million paid subscriber mark.

In Australia, the US security company has two main plans – Secure and Secure Plus.

Both plans have 30 days of cloud storage of video recordings and also the Advanced Object Detection with AI feature that allows Arlo to process and filter 50 million events each day through advanced object detection backed by visual artificial intelligence, allowing for better recognition of people, packages, vehicles, and animals to add key context to notifications and reduce unwanted alerts.

Its Smart Activity Zones also reduces unwanted notifications for users by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion to be detected, eliminating notifications from irrelevant movements such as those of tree branches or vehicle traffic on the street.

Subscribers to both plans receive priority care technical support through the in-app Help Centre.

While the Secure Plan supports 2k video recording resolution, Secure Plus supports up to 4k recording resolution.

The Secure Plan costs A$7.99 per month for a single camera and A$12.99 for multiple cameras. The Secure Plus plan meanwhile is priced at A$17.99 per month for unlimited cameras.

“Arlo will continue to invest in our AI and SaaS platform and roll out numerous exciting new

features and AI capabilities to further our position as the leader in the market,” said Matthew McRae, chief executive officer of Arlo.

This year, in Australia, Arlo released its new Essential FHD Outdoor Camera 2nd Gen that retails for A$99. This outdoor camera provides 1,080p FHD video quality and is fully wireless. It has a rechargeable battery, and an integrated spotlight and siren. You can read more about it on ChannelNews here.