Arlo’s New Security Camera Extends Battery Life By Months

By | 11 Oct 2024

Arlo Technologies has released a new home security camera, and the company is focusing on the long battery life.

The Arlo Essential 2K XL can be used an an indoor or outdoor camera, and comes with four times more battery life than the current Essential Outdoor Camera. 

Arlo says this leads to “more months” of battery life.

The camera has high-definition video, capturing images in 2K resolution. The company says the result is a clear image day or night, with the latter enhanced by night vision tech aimed at filming in low light.

 

Essential 2K XL by Arlo.

 

Two-way audio means users can communicate through the camera to speak to visitors or deter people with poor motives.

You can receive instant notifications for motion detection and sound alerts.

Arlo says the camera is durable and able to withstand the elements.

Essential 2K XL is available in Australia via the Arlo website and major retail partners. One camera is $199, or three for $569. 

Each purchase includes a three-month trial of Arlo Secure, a service plan that provides additional features such as cloud storage and AI detection.

Arlo has recently launched several categories of connected devices, software and services, including wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights and security system, and Arlo’s subscription services Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.



