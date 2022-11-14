Arlo has launched its Black Friday Sale ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

From 21 November up until 28 November, Australians can get up to 20 per-cent off a number of Arlo’s leading smart home security products.

Amongst the wide range of products discounted is the cutting-edge Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera Kit that provides the ultimate year-round 4K UHD protection for your home.

Prices are at an all-time low with major discounts on a multitude of products.

Arlo Pro 4 Four-Camera Kit which RRP’s comes down to $1,009.20 from $1449 when the 20% off Black Friday deal and the Cash Back Bonanza redemption is applied.

Black Friday discounts will be available on a wide range of Arlo’s security products direct from the Arlo’s online store, including Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera, originally priced at $199, which is now $159.20.

Other discounts:

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera: RRP $369, now $295.20

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: RRP $299, now $239.20

Those who purchase during the Black Friday deals can also double up on savings with selected camera kits — including Arlo’s Pro 4 and Ultra 2 Security Camera kits — also be eligible to receive up to $150 cash back, via redemption as part of the Cash Back Bonanza promotion.

More information on the Black Friday promotion is available on the Arlo website.