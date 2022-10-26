HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 26 Oct 2022

Arlo is back with its Cash Back Bonanza this week, encouraging consumers to save more on their Arlo purchases.

Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC at Arlo, said the promotion aims to help Australians save when opting to secure their home ahead of the festive break.

Australians looking to secure their home with the award-winning Arlo Pro 4 and Ultra 2 Security Camera kits will be eligible to receive up to $150 cash back via redemption as part of the Cash Back Bonanza promotion.

“With Arlo’s leading security camera range, Australians can have peace of mind that their homes will be monitored during the busy festive break, when many head out of town to visit family and friends,” said Mr Little.

“Our cash back offer aims to help alleviate the budget pressures from Australian households ahead of the Christmas crunch, while allowing customers to secure their home.”

The Cash Back Bonanza has a number of cash back offers for Australians which includes $150 cash back on an Arlo Pro 4, 4-Camera Kit and $150 back on the Arlo Ultra 2 3-Camera Kit when the promotion is redeemed.

Customers can access this promotion across Ultra 2 and Pro 4 kits. There is $100 cash back on Arlo Pro 4 3-Camera Kit and Arlo Ultra 2 3-Camera Kit. Additionally, each of Arlo Pro 2-Camera Kit and Arlo Ultra 2 2-Camera Kit gives $50 cash back.

The Cash Back Bonanza started on October 24 and is running till 1 January 2023.

It is available via participating retailers and when purchasing directly from the Arlo website.


