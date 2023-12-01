Arlo has partnered with Universal Pictures, as well as Illumination, a leading entertainment company, for the release of ‘Migration,’ it’s latest animated movie.

Known for creating films such as ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Minions,’ ‘Despicable Me,’ Sing,’ and ‘The Secret Life of Pets,’ Illumination invites people to experience the world of ‘Migration,’ which will be released in cinemas on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2023.

To celebrate the release of the film, Arlo is giving away 100 family in-season passes to watch the movie as part of a competition on its Facebook page.

For the chance to win, fans need to comment on the competition post with details about how their Arlo camera helps keep them “close to home.”

For those choosing to travel during these holidays, Arlo’s range of video doorbell and security cameras can help keep homes safe.

Some of these include the Arlo Essential Outdoor 2K Security Camera (RRP $159), complete with a 130° Field of View, Integrated Spotlight, Colour Night Vision, and 2K video quality, as well as the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (RRP $229), featuring 2-Way Audio, Night Vision and Motion Detection.

Fans who want the chance to win, can head to Arlo Australia’s Facebook page – @ArloSmartHomeANZ, and enter between December 1st and December 31st, 2023.