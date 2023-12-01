HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film

Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film

By | 1 Dec 2023

Arlo has partnered with Universal Pictures, as well as Illumination, a leading entertainment company, for the release of ‘Migration,’ it’s latest animated movie.

Known for creating films such as ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Minions,’ ‘Despicable Me,’ Sing,’ and ‘The Secret Life of Pets,’ Illumination invites people to experience the world of ‘Migration,’ which will be released in cinemas on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2023.

To celebrate the release of the film, Arlo is giving away 100 family in-season passes to watch the movie as part of a competition on its Facebook page.

For the chance to win, fans need to comment on the competition post with details about how their Arlo camera helps keep them “close to home.”

For those choosing to travel during these holidays, Arlo’s range of video doorbell and security cameras can help keep homes safe.

Some of these include the Arlo Essential Outdoor 2K Security Camera (RRP $159), complete with a 130° Field of View, Integrated Spotlight, Colour Night Vision, and 2K video quality, as well as the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (RRP $229), featuring 2-Way Audio, Night Vision and Motion Detection.

Fans who want the chance to win, can head to Arlo Australia’s Facebook page – @ArloSmartHomeANZ, and enter between December 1st and December 31st, 2023.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Arlo Acknowledged On The 2024 Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index
Klipsch Challenges Marshall With 3 New Bluetooth Speakers
4K Blu-Ray ‘Oppenheimer’ Film Announced
ARLO Opens Up Affiliate Program for Partners
Polar Challenges Fitbit & Garmin With New Smartwatch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shawn Presser
Aussie Authors Could Lose In AI-Related Copyright Theft Of 183,000 Books
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
Google Home Gains New Features & Nest Cam Support
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
Loewe Unveils New Bespoke Options For Iconic TV
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
ATO Win, Puts Tax Focus On CE & Appliance Brands Millions More Could Flow Into OZ
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
Major Supplier To Bunnings & Amazon Slapped With $15M Fine For Price Fixing, Biggest Ever In OZ
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shawn Presser
Aussie Authors Could Lose In AI-Related Copyright Theft Of 183,000 Books
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Meet Shawn Presser, a self-described narcolepsy suffering AI worker whose publishing of almost 200,000 pirated books for training AI models...
Read More